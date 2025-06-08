Mohit Suri says music composer Tanishk Bagchi told him to ‘get out’ during recording of his latest film

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’, has shared that during the recording of the songs, he was told to ‘get out’ by music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

The director spoke with IANS, and shared what all went behind recording the debutant singers from Kashmir, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

Speaking with IANS, Mohit said, “The recording and jamming sessions used to be very serious till the time I was there. After that, what did they do? I don’t know. They asked me to leave the recording session. Then I just realised the fun part started after that”.

The director recollected that Tanishk used to look at him when they all were sitting in the room, and he told the director, “Sir, you leave now”.

“So practically he told me to get out”, Mohit said as he burst into a fit of laughter. “Because what he realised is that these guys were trying to impress me but not give their heart out. So while he was a hard task master with them, you have to understand how much he was protecting them”.

He continued, “All throughout he was like, ‘No, no, no. sir, let them dub in their hometown only because they are in their comfort zone. Or else they will get scared’. That was such a sweet thing. He was like a father who was holding and protecting them. I am not very interfering but a very curious director who wants to be everywhere. I was told to get out by Tanishk”.

“He is a musical genius. He knows how to do it the best. And the one thing I know is in music, it's the idea that's the genius”, he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

--IANS

aa/