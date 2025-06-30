Mohit Suri on working with Mithoon & Arijit Singh on Saiyaara's Dhun track: 'love the expectation'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has joined forces with Arijit Singh and Mithoon for the upcoming track from his film "Saiyaara". Titled "Dhun", the song will be reaching music lovers on Tuesday.

Suri shared that he has created some of his best music with Arijit and Mithoon.

“They say when stars align, magic happens. I would credit the stars for bringing first Mithoon and then Arijit Singh in my life because I have been fortunate to create my best music with these two once-in-a-lifetime artists of our country," he said.

Mohit revealed that people have huge expectations from the trio and hence he is relishing that pressure in "Saiyaara".

“Naturally, when Mithoon, Arijit, and I come together, we know that people want us to give them a song to remember and we love that expectation. The three of us are again teaming up in Saiyaara for Dhun, a track that’s incredibly special to us. The universe somehow brings the three of us together every single time to create a very simple but a very powerful emotional song and Dhun from Saiyaara is that song of this album," Sure disclosed.

Reflecting on his musical journey with Mithoon, Suri stated, “Mithoon and my collaboration go back to 2005 when we did Zeher & Kalyug. It’s been 20 years of knowing Mithoon, creating music with him, and cherishing the brilliant mind that he has. Since 2005, Mithoon and I have worked on Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Half Girlfriend, Malang, and now Saiyaara, and I feel incredibly happy to see our body of work, especially the romantic songs that we have produced together.”

Speaking of Arijit, the director called him the all-time best singer that India has ever produced. “Arijit Singh is a singer who has given me incredible memories to cherish for this lifetime. From Tum Hi Ho, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Hum Mar Jayenge, etc from Aashiqui 2, to Humdard in Ek Villain, to Hamari Adhuri Kahani title track, to Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga in Half Girlfriend, to Chal Ghar Chalen in Malang, these are not just songs sung by Arijit, but they are pieces of my heart," Suri shared.

"Saiyaara" is set to release in theatres on July 18.

