Mohit Suri: Cannot be an amazing love story if everything’s hunky dory between boy, girl

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who has made romance films such as Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, Ek Villain and Malang, has talked about what makes a love story work. He feels there cannot be an amazing love story if “everything’s hunky dory between a boy and a girl.”

“There cannot be an amazing love story if everything is hunky dory between the boy and the girl. If there is love... There is heartbreak and pain… We don’t have a choice… It has to touch your heart and talk to your soul.”

“For me, a good love story has to make you connect to the lovers at a very emotional level and that’s only possible when the love story feels real.”

The filmmaker added that with ‘Saiyaara’, he is trying to tell a story like this.

“There is a lot of genuineness to this love story and I hope people feel the same way when they see Saiyaara in theatres from July 18. Saiyaara is one of the most special love stories that I have directed in my 20 year old career.”

The filmmaker shared that the film has a piece of his heart only because of the romance that this young boy and girl experience.

“The arc of their story is innocent yet complex and unconventional and it pulled me in to tell their story. So, if you see the two leading actors Ahaan and Aneet and the lovers they are portraying in Saiyaara, there is nothing conventional about it.

“In the film, these two characters are figuring out their lives with one another while navigating their issues, they haven’t made it big in life, they are from very different backgrounds with very different value systems, they have their own struggles, they are imperfect separately but together they try to be perfect!”

He added: “That’s the kind of love story that I want to tell as a director and hopefully that’s the kind of love story people want to see.”

Suri revealed how he wanted to make a film showcasing “imperfect people who become perfect in each other’s company.”

He added: “Flawed, imperfect people make perfect and complete love stories. Such people, such romances feel real, feel relatable and somehow I like to root for them. Saiyaara is one romantic story that hopefully people will see and feel that they have come across lovers like this or feel these are their own stories.”

The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and actress Aneet Padda. “Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18.

--IANS

dc/