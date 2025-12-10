Mohit Sehgal talks about why ‘turning 40 feels big’ on birthday

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Mohit Sehgal, known for his work in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal, and Naagin 5, marked his 40th birthday with a heartfelt note reflecting on why “turning 40 feels big” to him, opening up about life, love, and the people who have stood by him through every turn of his journey.

Mohit took to Instagram to share a series of moments from his quiet birthday getaway with his wife, Sanaya Irani, whom he first met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008. One of the photos captures the couple sharing a sweet kiss, while a video shows Mohit blowing out the candle on his cake, adding to the warmth of the celebration.

Mohit started the note with: “Turning 40 feels big, maybe because my life has been full of big feelings, big dreams, and big love. I was brought up with an extreme amount of love, and I have always tried not to take that for granted.”

The actor shared that he has “always been a little emotional, a little reserved, and honestly not the best at studies.”

“But I was very ambitious, maybe too ambitious sometimes and I always dreamt of big things. Life gave me some of those dreams.”

Talking about his debut show, Miley Jab Hum Tum, which depicted the themes of falling in love during college and building lifelong relationships, Mohit said: “My very first show got me so much success and appreciation, something I didn’t see coming so soon, and more importantly, I met the love of my life on set. But life also brought challenges. My career went up and down, and recently I lost my dad, whom I took care of for a long time.”

Through every challenge, Mohit said Sanaya remained his constant support

“Through all of it, my wife stood by me even when I wasn’t around, even when life didn’t go as planned, even when we had to let go of certain dreams. I’m so grateful for her and our little family with Chief and Gus.”

“I’m grateful for my friends, truly my chosen family. You’ve seen me at my best and my worst, and you’re still here, celebrating with me.”

Reflecting on this new phase of life, Mohit wrote that he now lives a simpler life than the one he imagined at 20, he said: “Today, I stand here living a simple life, maybe simpler than the one I dreamt of at 20, but so much richer in the ways that actually matter.”

“I have love, I have people who believe in me, I have a chance to rebuild, to rediscover myself, and to step into the next chapter with more honesty, more humility, and more gratitude than ever before.”

Mohit said that if turning 40 has taught him anything, it’s the “dreams are beautiful, but the people who stay with you while you chase them they are the real miracle, and I’m blessed with so many miracles in my life.”

“Thank you for loving me, for supporting me, and for helping me become the man I am today. Here’s to the next chapter, may it be kinder, truer, and filled with even more love. Thank you everybody for your wishes, I feel truly blessed.”

Mohit also shared that he and Sanaya managed to plan a quick birthday trip, laughing about being exhausted from travel and celebrating with a pastry just before midnight.

He said: Also this is us who managed to plan a trip in 5 days. Exhausted from our flight and just about managed to get a pastry before everything shut to celebrate my bring in at 12.

Signing off with humour, Mohit added: “Also this is me managing to post a Birthday thank you one week after my actual birthday. Promise to post better pictures minus me in boxers after this. Cheers @sanayairani.”

