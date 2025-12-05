Mohit Chauhan on new track ‘Heer’: It has old-school charm that doesn't try too hard

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as “Pee Loon”, “Kun Faya Kun,” “Matargashti” and “Saiyaara” to name a few, singer Mohit Chauhan has lent his vocal prowess for a new track titled “Heer”, which he says has a gentle, old-school charm that doesn't try too hard.

"Heer," a beautiful musical composition that brings together Mohit Chauhan and Kavita Seth. The track, composed by the talented Raaj Aashoo, is a romantic melody that captures the essence of love, longing, and connection.

Mohit said: "I have always been drawn to songs that tell a story, and 'Heer' has a gentle, old-school charm that doesn't try too hard….Raaj Aashoo has composed this track with such simplicity that it allows the emotion to take center stage, and I think listeners will feel that ease when they hear it”

The collaboration between Mohit Chauhan's distinctive vocal style and Kavita Seth's soulful voice creates a perfect harmony that brings the emotional depth of "Heer" to life. Raaj Aashoo's composition beautifully complements Seepi Jha's meaningful lyrics that capture the nuances of love with simplicity and depth.

Kavita Seth shared, "Every artist dreams of making soulful music and ‘Heer' has given me that opportunity. The melody flows naturally, and the lyrics touch something deep within. Working alongside Mohit Chauhan has been incredible – our voices blend in a way that brings out the soul of this track.”

“Raaj Aashoo's composition gives us the space to express every emotion authentically. I hope this song finds a special place in everyone's hearts, just as it has found in mine”

Composer Raaj Aashoo added that creating 'Heer' was a journey of emotions.

“I wanted to craft a melody that felt both fresh and familiar, something that would resonate across generations. Having Mohit Chauhan and Kavita Seth lend their voices to my composition is a dream come true.”

“Seepi Jha's lyrics gave me the perfect foundation to build this musical landscape. Tips Music and Kumar ji has given this track the platform it deserves, and I'm grateful to everyone who believed in this vision”

Speaking about the release, Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Ltd., shared, "At Tips Music, we have always believed in the power of melody. 'Heer,' is a soulful love song that will stay with you long after the track ends.

“Having stalwarts like Mohit Chauhan and Kavita Seth on the same track is truly special. Their voices bring a unique texture to Raaj Aashoo’s composition and Seepi’s beautifully penned lyrics and we believe this song will find a special place in everyone’s playlist”

"Heer" is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

--IANS

dc/