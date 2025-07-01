Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam'

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is to make her acting debut with director Jude Anthany Joseph's upcoming film,'Thudakkam'.

Mohanlal took to his X timeline to make the announcement and also to bless his daughter. He wrote, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a message to Vismaya, welcoming her to the world of cinema.

It wrote, "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal."

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Anthony Perambavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film, posted a note in Malayalam along with a photograph of him carrying Vismaya as a child. The powerful producer and actor Mohanlal have known to be good friends for several years.

The ace producer, while playing on the title 'Thudakkam' which means 'Beginning', gave beloved Maya Kutty his blessings and prayers and said that a great 'beginning' lay ahead. "All the best, Maya Kutty!," he greeted her.

Director and actor Jude Anthany Joseph is known for having directed several critically acclaimed superhits including 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana' and '2018', which was also India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.

