Mohak Matkar shares how working with Nilam Panchal in ‘Saru’ helped her evolve personally and professionally

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Mohak Matkar spoke about her experience working with senior actress Nilam Panchal on the show “Saru,” highlighting how the collaboration helped her grow both personally and professionally.

Speaking about their relationship, Matkar shared, “There are certain connections in life that feel instinctive from the very beginning—and my bond with Nilam ma’am has been exactly that. From our very first reading during the audition process, there was a natural ease and sincerity in our interaction. From the pre-shoot workshops to our long schedule in Rajasthan, she has been a pillar of support and wisdom. Whether it was rehearsing late into the evening or sharing quiet conversations over tea between takes, every interaction with her has been a learning experience.”

“She helped me discover the emotional complexity of Saru with compassion and encouraged me to push deeper into the role. Working alongside her has not only shaped my portrayal of Saru but has also contributed significantly to my personal and professional growth. I feel truly privileged to share the screen with someone so immensely talented and grounded.”

Speaking about how she immersed herself in the character, Mohak had earlier shared, “While preparing for my role as Saru, I made a conscious effort to speak to as many locals as possible during the shoot in Rajasthan. Coming from a city background, this was an entirely new experience for me, and it was fascinating to observe how the dialect varies. When I first started working with my dialect coach, I used to get confused; however, now I have started picking it up well.”

Zee TV’s family drama “Saru” stars Mohak Matkar in the titular role along with Shagun Pandey, Nilam Panchal and others. Set in the rural village of Khares in Rajasthan, the show tells the inspiring story of a young girl who dares to defy societal norms to follow her dreams. Aspiring for higher education, she makes the courageous decision to leave her hometown and shift to Mumbai for college—a path rarely taken by girls in her conservative community.

“Saru” airs every day on Zee TV.

