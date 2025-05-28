Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who is known for ‘Little Things’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Chopsticks’, and others is making her Tamil cinema debut with ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, the first poster of which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Mithila Palkar looks ravishing, radiant in first poster of her Tamil debut ‘Oho Enthan Baby’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who is known for ‘Little Things’, ‘Karwaan’, ‘Chopsticks’, and others is making her Tamil cinema debut with ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, the first poster of which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The poster shows the actress dressed in a red outfit, as she looks down to pose for the camera held by the film’s male lead, Rudra.

With ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, Mithila is ready to make her mark in Kollywood. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar (popularly known as Five Star Krishna), this Tamil rom-com is expected to bring a fresh and quirky take on love and relationships. She stars opposite Rudra who is also making his debut in Tamil industry with this movie making them a fresh pair to watch out for. The poster hints at a breezy, feel-good vibe promising laughter, chemistry, and heart. For Mithila fans and Tamil film lovers alike, this crossover is one to look forward to.

Earlier in February this year, Mithila wrapped up the shooting of ‘Oho Enthan Baby’, and was overwhelmed with joy and excitement.

Expressing her happiness, Mithila shared at the time, “Wrapped my first Tamil film, and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it! It feels like just yesterday that we shot the Muhurtam shot, and now, we’ve wrapped, it’s such an amazing feeling. This journey has been truly special, not just because it’s my first Tamil film, but also because of the incredible people I got to work with”.

“Learning my lines in Tamil was definitely a challenge, but I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. My co-star Rudra, my director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and the entire cast and crew made me feel so welcomed and at home, even though I don’t speak the language. Their constant support and warmth made the process so much smoother and even more enjoyable”, she added.

