Mira Rajput shares special holiday moments, says 'Spend the day with me'

Mumbai: Entrepreneur Mira Rajput is currently living her best life at the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy. The star wife, who enjoys a massive following on social media, has been treating her fans to breathtaking glimpses from her holiday. Mira recently shared a picture on your social media account and captioned it as, “Spend the day with me.”

In the photo shared by Mira, she is seen soaking up the sun in a chic striped outfit with sunglasses, completely exuding vacation vibes while enjoying a meal overlooking the sea.The clean blue waters of the Amalfi Coast perfectly complement her relaxed holiday mode. As soon as she shared the photos, fans flocked to her comment section and started praising her for her classy look.

A few days ago, Mira took to social media to share a video reel that comprised only lemons. Sharing the video, she revealed that she loves lemons. “Squeeze the day! Did you know I absolutely love everything lemon? So much so that my baby shower was a lemon-themed extravaganza Lemon plates, lemon vases, lemon sorbet in a lemon, shoes, dresses, and toothpicks with lemons, spaghetti with lemon cream sauce, lemon collection boxes, and finally, just lemons. Amalfi I (lemon) you,” she captioned it as.

Mira and Shahid, who are at the Amalfi Coast in Italy, seem to be taking a trip down memory lane while Mira was pregnant with their firstborn. The couple had earlier visited the Amalfi Coast during their babymoon while Mira was pregnant with Misha.

Mira had once mentioned about the same on her social media account and shared a few beautiful pictures of the location. She had written, "Throwback to one of the most spectacular trips to the Amalfi Coast curated by my favorite @viv_peres." We stayed at a stunning, restyled monastery with the most breathtaking view. And gosh, the food was divine. My little Bella’s first holiday—inside tummy.” While Mira is yet to treat her fans with a few pictures of Shahid and herself together, fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

--IANS