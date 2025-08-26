Mira Rajput shares endearing post on daughter Misha's birthday: My baby girl is a big girl

Mumbai Aug 26 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor who is also known for being Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, alongside being a professional is also a doting mother to both her children.

Mira recently took to her social media account in wishing her elder daughter, Misha on account of her 9th birthday. Sharing a cute picture of Misha on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl!. Fly my darling.” Misha is Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's first born.

The couple got married in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. The name Misha is derived from a combination of her parents' names, Mira and Shahid. Embracing parenthood for the first time, Shahid, back then, had announced Misha's birth on Twitter and wrote, “She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness. Thank you for all your wishes.”

The couple welcomed their second baby, a boy in 2018 and named him Zain. Last year, on Misha’s 8th birthday, Mira and Shahid had organised a bling themed party for her. Mira had shared a few pictures on her social media account that also saw her parents and also her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The party looked all things fancy and blingy, just according to the theme.

In an interview, Mira had revealed how she had a complicated pregnancy during Misha’s time. Adding light on the same, Mira had stated that she almost had a miscarriage during her first pregnancy and how supportive Shahid was during the challenging period. She further stated that after getting discharged from the hospital, Shahid had arranged a special setup for her at home to recover.

He also had turned their home space into a makeshift hospital to help her mentally. For the uninitiated, Mira and Shahid have a 9 year age gap and were married through an arrange marriage set-up. -

