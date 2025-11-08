Mira Rajput says 'real dream is love' as she poses with hubby Shahid Kapoor in a romantic click

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Lovebirds Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to shell couple goals, and keeping up with the trend, Mira took to her Instagram and treated the netizens with a monochromatic pic with husband Shahid.

The love-struck pic from their Karwa Chauth celebration this year featured Shahid embracing Mira and even planting a kiss on her forehead.

Mira's post was accompanied by a heartfelt note, shedding light on what it feels like to chase your dreams with the love of your life.

She penned, "The thing with life is, it’s incomplete without dreams. We all have our own; thinking about them, chasing them, working hard to make them come true. Then love comes along, and you chase dreams together. Different dreams, but together. And you relish the chase, but sacrifice time together (sic)."

"But that’s when the magic happens.. You find happiness in the other’s chase: the wins together, the moments of disappointment together, the tiredness, the cheer, the joy, and the scary possibility of impossibility.

And then you realise, the real dream is love," Mira went on to express.

The comment section of the post saw some adorable remarks by the netizens, such as, "One off the best couples in the world", "Mr and Mrs Kapoor serving the couple goals since day 1", and "Love love love love this!"

Work-wise, Shahid is presently busy shooting for the highly-awaited sequel "Cocktail 2", in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the project has been backed by Dinesh Vijan’s production company.

In addition to this, Shahid has also been roped in as the lead for Vishal Bhardwaj's "O Romeo".

The drama marks the fourth professional collaboration of the actor and director duo after "Kaminey (2009)", "Haider (2014)", and "Rangoon (2017)".

Along with Shahid, "O Romeo" also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani in significant roles.

--IANS

pm/