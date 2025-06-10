Mira Rajput reflects on a wholesome week in the hills with family and local delights

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to reflect on a wholesome week spent in the hills, surrounded by nature, family, and local treats.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of picturesque moments — from blooming flowers and peaceful mountain views to indulgent hill station sweets and her daughter’s heartwarming achievement — capturing a getaway that was equal parts refreshing and meaningful. In her post, Mira highlighted seven memorable moments — each tagged with personal significance.

She began with serene shots of the hills, followed by her love for hill station delicacies. The star wife also shared photos of blooming flowers, candid mentions of finishing leftovers, and, most touchingly, moments celebrating her daughter’s win — simply captioned “My pride” and “Celebrating Missy’s win.”

Mira Rajput wrote, “The week gone by Swipe till the end for my favourite 1. Hills that refresh with sleep & sweets 2. The sweets; every hill station has the one mithai shop with the best barfi 3. Blooms of joy 4. Yes, I finish the leftovers 5. Celebrating Missy’s win 6. My pride 7. Mumbai street art that couldn’t be missed.”

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had humorously referred to his wife, Mira Rajput, and his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, as his “fans.” He had shared a lighthearted moment on his Instagram Stories, posting a selfie from a restaurant where he was seated while Mira and Ishaan stood beside him. Dressed in a powder blue shirt, Shahid gave a subtle smile, while Mira and Ishaan beamed brightly for the camera — making the moment both candid and fun.

The caption on the image had read playfully: “These fans, I tell you…”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, when she was just 20 years old. The couple had an arranged marriage — while the actor was instantly impressed after their first meeting, Mira took nearly six months to say yes. They welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. In 2018, they became a family of four with the arrival of their son, Zain.

