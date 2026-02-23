Mira Rajput meets MIL Supriya Pathak for coffee, Sana Kapur shares ‘proof of whom mom loves more’

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor’s stepmother, Supriya Pathak, loves her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput more than her own daughter, and this was jokingly claimed by Supriya Pathak’s own daughter Sanah Kapur.

Recently, Mira met Supriya and Sanah over coffee and Sanah shared a picture on her social media from their fun meet.

Reposting a picture originally shared by Sanah, Mira shared a cheerful family moment with the caption: “Coffee and gup shup @mira.kapoor”

The image also carried a playful note written by Sanah that read: “Ps: if there was any doubt about who mom loves more….here is clear proof!!! Please notice who she is sticking to.”

In the picture, Mira is seen standing close to Supriya Pathak, who appears to be affectionately holding her hand and leaning more towards her, while Sanah Kapur stands beside them smiling. The candid frame captures the trio enjoying a cosy coffee catch-up.

For the uninitiated, Mira is also known to share an equally strong bond with Shahid Kapoor’s mother, veteran actress Neelima Azim. The two are often seen spending time together, and Mira shares videos and glimpses of their outings and celebrations on social media.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance. The couple has now been married for over a decade and are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the professional front, Mira has carved her own path by stepping into entrepreneurship and is actively building her presence in the wellness and lifestyle space.

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, is busy as a bee with his movie and shooting commitments. He was last seen in the recently released O Romeo, and has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

