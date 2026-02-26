Mira Rajput kisses birthday boy Shahid Kapoor, calls him ‘simply the best’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for ‘the love of her life’, actor Shahid Kapoor, on February 25, and shared pictures where she was seen subtly kissing him.

Taking to her social media account, Mira shared a series of romantic pictures and wrote, “Simply the best.. Happy Birthday love of my life.”

The pictures shared by Mira capture the couple in a moment of subtle PDA as they are seen enjoying a serene sunset at a beachside.

In one picture, Shahid, dressed in a black T-shirt and sunglasses, is seen wrapping his arms around Mira as they look at the sea. Another picture shows the two laughing candidly, with Mira leaning back into Shahid’s arms.

In an intimate frame, Mira is seen planting a gentle kiss on Shahid’s forehead while he smiles at the camera. The final picture features the actor lifting Mira playfully as she hugs him tightly.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance.

The couple has now been married for over a decade and are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the professional front, Mira has carved her own path by stepping into entrepreneurship and is actively building her presence in the wellness and lifestyle space.

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, is busy as a bee with his movie and shooting commitments. He was last seen in the recently released O Romeo, and has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. Actor Ishaan Khatter is his half brother.

