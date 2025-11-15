Mira Rajput is a proud mama as 9-year-old daughter Misha turns 'youngest founder in family'

Mumbai Nov 15 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput, also known for being Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, seems to be extremely thrilled and proud.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, recently set up her own baking stall, and in no time all her cookies and muffins were sold out. The proud mama Mira took to her social media account, lauding her little girl, and also shared a few videos of the delicacies. She wrote, “So proud of my baby today! Mish Mash Bakery: Youngest founder in the fam.”

In another video, Mira shared the pictures of the lip-smacking cookies – Oats n Raisins and Deep Dish Choco Chip – costing Rs 200 each. Earlier this month, the young mommy who has been multitasking at being a mother, wife, and entrepreneur of late recently shared an endearing gesture done by her two little kids, Misha and Zain, that she said kept her going through tough times.

The kids, through their gesture, made sure their mother had a good day at work. The actress shared a photo from her table that looked like her workstation. The table had two paper stands on it that had messages written by her children in their ‘babyish’ handwriting. Her 6-year-old son, Zain, had written, “Happy Day, From Zain to Mira.”

Her daughter, all of 9 years old, had written, “I love you; so many good things are on the way. I am so happy for you, Love Misha.” The proud mommy sharing the photo captioned it as “Mondays that make it worth it.” Mira has always spoken of how close she is to her kids. The entrepreneur always makes it a point to give her fans a glimpse of her kids’ activities and adorable moments.

Talking about Mira and Shahid's relationship, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

The couple is blessed with two children: daughter Misha, born in August 2016, and son Zain, born in September 2018.

The proud mom and dad are often seen taking trips with or without their kids to unwind and to also rekindle their romance.

–IANS

rd/