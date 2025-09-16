Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor moved past her ‘morning blues’ as she went straight to the gym to kickstart her day.

Mira took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself. In the video, the wife of Shahid Kapoor is seen dressed in athleisure posing in front of her before her workout.

For the caption, she wrote: “Morning blues bye.”

Mira and Shahid got married in Gurgaon in 2015. The two had met through the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It was in 2016, when Mira gave birth to their daughter Misha. Two years later the couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

On September 13, Mira wished her grandmother on her 90th birthday. She took to her social media account in wishing her grandmother a happy 90th birthday.

Mira wrote, “Happy 90th birthday, Dadima. You inspire us all.”

Talking about Shahid, the actor recently wrapped up his next with Vishal Bhardwaj. The gangster film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. It is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

The film was earlier titled as “Arjun Ustara,” which is a love story set in the 1990s and is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai. The film is set to release on February 14.

After wrapping up the film, the actor wrote on Instagram: "And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done.”

“As always it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am …….."

Praising his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Disha Patani, Shahid wrote: "This post can’t be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with.”

“Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can’t reveal much more here brother. Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there’s is one more actor one of my favs who can’t really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one."

