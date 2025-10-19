Mira Rajput flaunts 10-Year-Old lehenga that still fits perfectly

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, recently showcased her style in a lehenga she purchased a decade ago, which still fits her perfectly.

Her post highlights timeless fashion and the joy of investing in pieces that remain elegant and relevant even years later. On Sunday, the star-wife took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos and videos striking different poses for the camera. Alongside it, Mira wrote, “An Anamika Lehenga from 10 years ago that still fits is the Ace Trail win.” In the video, Rajput could be seen dressed in a stylish black and blue saree that she paired with statement neckpiece and matching purse. Mira could be seen recording her video while making poses for the camera.

She also clicked her candid mirror selfies.

Speaking of Mira’s personal front, she tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in Gurgaon in 2015. The following year, they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Misha, and in 2018, the couple welcomed their son, Zain. On July 7, Mira commemorated a decade of marriage with Shahid through a heartfelt post on social media. Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram, she highlighted memorable moments from their ten years together, capturing the warmth and love they have shared throughout their journey.

Last month, Shahid celebrated his wife’s 31st birthday in the sweetest way possible. He penned a heartwarming note for Mira saying she completes him.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy be healthy express yourself every chance you get …. In every way you like ….. may your radiance fill everything you touch.”

