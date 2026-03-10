Milind Soman spells out the difference between the women runners in Delhi & Mumbai

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) This International Women’s Day, 6,000 women came together in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to 'run for health' organised by actor and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman.

Speaking after the event, Milind applauded these women, saying, "Delhi has always shown heart, and today we saw courage, consistency, and community come together again. From first-time 3km participants to ultra runners and our visually impaired athletes in the 50K and 100K relay, this edition truly reflected inclusion, endurance, and long-term commitment to health.”

Milind also spelled out the difference in the mindset of the female runners in Delhi and Mumbai.

“Every city has its own energy. In Mumbai, women are very used to balancing multiple roles; work, home, travel, everything, so their fitness journey often becomes a quiet, disciplined routine they carve out for themselves. In Delhi, I find a very strong sense of community and expression. When women there decide to run, they bring a certain boldness and collective spirit to it. Both cities are incredibly inspiring in their own ways; the intent is the same: women claiming time for themselves and their health."

Milind revealed that a large number of women train for weeks, sometimes even months, before the run.

"They wake up early, build stamina gradually, encourage each other, and show up with a mindset that says, ‘This is my space, my time.’ It’s not just about finishing a run, it’s about discovering strength they didn’t know they had."

The 'Emergency' actor further shed light on the challenges faced by women in their 40s and 50s. One of the reasons for this, according to Milind, is that females are used to putting everyone else first.

"Somewhere along the way, they start believing that their own health can wait. But the truth is, this is actually one of the most important times to start moving. The body responds beautifully to care at any age. I’ve seen women begin running at 45 or even 50 and completely transform their confidence and energy. My message to them is simple: don’t let your mind create limits for your body. Start small, stay consistent, and you’ll be surprised at how powerful you really are.”

