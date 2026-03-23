Milind Soman says ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’ humour wouldn’t work in today’s times: You can't talk freely

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman believes that the kind of humour and conversations that were seen in popular global sitcoms like Seinfeld and Friends, that made the shows rule the roost back then, would not be acceptable in today’s time due to the changing sensitivities of audiences of current times.

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Speaking about the shift in content globally, Milind, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “If you look at television series or movies that are produced today, you can’t talk freely.”

Cuting examples of popular sitcoms, the actor further mentioned, “You look at ‘Seinfeld’, a very famous comedy series, or ‘Friends’, one of the most popular series ever made the kind of things they used to say in the series, you cannot say today. Even they can’t say it now, in America also.”

He added that this particular change related to freedom of speech, is not just restricted to India but is being witnessed worldwide.

“It has changed all over the world, not just here. Today, there are people who object, ‘you can’t say things like this’, ‘this is not funny’. Earlier, people may have been offended, but they didn’t say anything. Now they will say it, so you know they are being offended,” he said.

When IANS asked the actor whether, according to this, it affects freedom of speech, he maintained that it ultimately comes down to an individual choice.

“There are still people who say whatever they want and they don’t care. And there are people who do care because they can see that others are offended. It’s your choice whether you want to say those things or not. You can think of them, but to say them, well that’s your choice,” he added.

The actor has always called spade a spade, putting his outspoken personality to display, something that also has reflected in his choice of projects as well.

The 60 year-old actor is all geared up for his upcoming project, Kaattaan alongside South Star Vijay Sethupathi.

The show airs from the 27th of March in Jio Hotstar.

–IANS

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