Milind Soman performs a 30 second pull up while enjoying Mumbai rains

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actor and fitness junkie, Milind Soman, performed a 30-second pull-up while enjoying the Mumbai rains.

Shedding fitness goals yet again, Soman posted a video of himself pushing his limits by performing a slow 30-second push-up on what seemed to be a bar in the park.

Showing his love for the Mumbai rains, Soman penned, "30seconds up, 30seconds down...sometimes, just one is enough! Getting over a bit of jet lag, great to feel the Mumbai rain again .. thank you for your patience @ankita_earthy."

Some days ago, Soman participated in the Tromso midnight half-marathon in Norway with his better half, Ankita Konwar.

Updating the netizens regarding the latest milestone in his fitness journey, Soman shared a string of photos and videos from the Marathon and their Norway getaway.

The post showed Soman and Konwar proudly flaunting their medals after completing the marathon. The lovebirds posed during their flight, and also amidst a picturesque backdrop of Norway.

We could also see Soman stopping to admire some beautiful flowers.

"Ran the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with @ankita_earthy a couple of weeks ago, terrific fun! Run started in the night and ended at midnight in bright sunlight, beautiful weather, beautiful flowers, beautiful landscapes, beautiful people, great food, a fun, fun, fun experience," Soman captioned the post.

Prior to this, Soman addressed a question he’s often asked - why does he push himself so much?

Reacting to this, 'The Royals' actor said, “Lots of pushups for selfies on the way.. meeting fitter Indians on the way people often ask me, Kyu karte ho itna, Marna hi toh hai - but I think if I haven’t explored the limits of the potential of mind and body at every age, I haven’t really lived or shown gratitude for the amazing gifts I have received from the almighty #fitindianrun #mumbai2goa.”

