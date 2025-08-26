Milind Soman completes the Ironman triathlon: 'It is the most amazing feeling'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Milind Soman is proof that fitness knows no age as he completed the Ironman triathlon held in Estonia with his better half, Ankita Konwar.

Calling it "the most amazing feeling", Soman dropped a picture of himself and his wife flaunting their medals, along with some other inspiring photos and videos from the event.

The triathlon included 1.9km swimming, followed by 90km cycling, and a 21km run.

Elated by his latest achievement, the 59-year-old actor wrote on his IG: "Aaaand weee did iiiiiit !!!! Ankita and i completed the Ironman 70.3 commonly known as the half Ironman in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia :) 1.9km swim in super cold water, freezing rainy weather throughout the 90km cycle ride and finally the 21km run on tired legs, but Ankita completed in a very good time of 7hrs 5min, so proud of her, and i (as usual) finished 5 seconds before the cutoff !!"

"Super fun, there really is nothing better than the contribution of endurance sport in the living of a fun life, and when you share it with your partner, it is the most amazing feeling...Thank you @ironmantri and @ironman_estonia for the experience of a lifetime!!! See you in the next one," the 'Emergency' actor added.

On Friday, Soman informed through a social media post that he is participating in the Ironman triathlon after a decade.

Sharing that more than 80 Indians participated in the triathlon, including his better half, Ankita Konwar, he posted a couple of photos and videos from the event on social media.

"Swim! Cycle! Run! Doing an Ironman triathlon after 10years...Ankita is doing her first 70.3 half Ironman, so proud !!! Great to be in beautiful Tallinn, Estonia! Really amazed to learn that more than 80 Indians are participating here, what a difference from 10years ago, Jai Hind!," he wrote.

Soman and Konwar keep on inspiring the fitness enthusiasts across the globe by sharing glimpses from their new endeavors on social media.

