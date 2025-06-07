Milind Soman calls Gujarat an 'ideal escape for adventure lovers'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Along with pursuing a successful acting career, Milind Soman also loves to explore new places and his wife, Ankita Konwar makes for a perfect companion.

Most recently, Milind and his better half made a stop in Gujarat during the Dharoi Adventure Fest. During their time there, the lovebirds enjoyed various fun activities together such as hot air ballooning, parasailing, and boating.

The fitness icon also indulged in some fruitful yoga sessions and other rejuvenating methods.

Posting a couple of glimpses from the getaway, Milind penned the caption, "Recently visited the vibrant Dharoi Adventure Fest in Gujarat, hosted by @gujarattourism! This 45-day Tent City offers the perfect blend of thrill and tranquillity — from hot air ballooning to parasailing, boating, and more. The ideal escape for adventure lovers looking to explore Gujarat like never before."

Back in May, Milind revealed how he embraced the monsoon season through fitness.

He shared a clip of himself on social media doing push-ups on the balcony in the rain. We could also see a Hanuman idol placed on a table. As he finished his workout session, he folded his hands and bowed down to the idol. Milind further added the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, chanted by 108 Brahmins in the clip.

"Monsoon blessings making good choices ! Wishing you all health and happiness #keepmoving," Mlind captioned the post.

After dating each other for some time, Milind tied the knot with Ankita in a private ceremony in Alibaug in April 2018.

On the professional front, Milind last graced the screen as Maharaj Yuvanath Singh in the series "The Royals."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, along with Nupur Asthana, the Netflix show starred Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Bhumi Pedneka in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/