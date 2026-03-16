Milind Dastane on his character in 'Vashikaranam': Tatya's internal conflict makes him intriguing

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Sony Entertainment Television’s latest release, "Vashikaranam – Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas" will finally be reaching the audiences on Monday.

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The show revolves around Suman, a mysterious and commanding woman whose influence over an entire village sparks questions about belief, fear, and trust. Her presence is so overpowering that people do not dare question her decisions.

With actress Snehlata Vasaikar roped in to play Suman, the show will also feature actor Milind Dasrane as another key character, Tatya. He will be seen as a respected and ambitious man in the village who appears to value family and stability. However, beneath his composed exterior lies a web of secrets and inner conflicts that complicate his relationships and raise questions about what he truly knows.

Talking about portraying Tatya on screen, Milind said that he is an extremely ambitious character.

Explaining further, he added, "On the surface, he appears to be a respected man in the village and someone who wants a happy and stable family life. However, circumstances and his own decisions have complicated that dream. He carries many secrets and emotional conflicts within him."

Milind pointed out that the internal conflict present in Tatya's personality makes him a very intriguing character as an artist.

"While the villagers see him as a good and responsible person, his personal life is far more complex, especially because he knows truths that even his own children are unaware of. This internal conflict makes Tatya a very intriguing character to portray," he went on to add.

Backed by the banner Yelkotti Productions OPC Pvt Ltd, the drama has been made under the direction of Avinash Waghmare.

The primary cast of the show features Deepak Simwal as Madhav, along with Ujjwal Tathe, Swati Bhingadive, Sharad Gurav, Chandan Jamdade, Sweta Naik, and Manoj Kolatkar in supporting roles.

"Vashikaranam" airs from Monday to Friday at 10:15 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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