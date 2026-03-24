Miley Cyrus ‘too tired’ to consider Hannah Montana reboot after 20th anniversary special

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Grammy winner Miley Cyrus celebrated the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” with a blowout red carpet premiere, and before the screening, she credited an interview with planting the seeds of what would become the revival celebration of the show.

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“You started all this,” Cyrus told variety.com shortly after she arrived.

“You started the drama. I just kind of like, mentioned my bangs and my blonde the last time I

saw you, and then this happened,” she added.

During a red carpet interview in January at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Cyrus said she was “working hard” on “Hannah Montana” anniversary plans, but wouldn’t outright confirm the special was in the works. She simply said with a smile, “You see the bangs,” reports variety.com.

While happily honouring her iconic popstar persona for the 20th anniversary, Cyrus said she does not have the energy to think about bringing “Hannah Montana” back to the airwaves.

“Girl, I’m already tired,” Cyrus said when asked about a “Hannah Montana” reboot. “This has already been a lot.”

“Hannah Montana” premiered in March 2006 on the Disney Channel and ran for four seasons before ending in 2011. Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart, a teenager who lived a double life as a famous pop star, Hannah Montana. Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, played her dad.

The anniversary special, which premieres on March 24 features Cyrus singing some of the series’ most popular songs, an interview with Cyrus conducted by “Call Me Daddy” host Alex Cooper and a surprise appearance from Selena Gomez, who was a guest star on Season 2 as Hannah’s pop star rival Mikayla Skeech.

Cyrus’ solo career began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. The single "Party in the U.S.A." from her EP The Time of Our Lives was certified 16-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She sought a mature image with her dance-pop album Can't Be Tamed and later transitioned to trap-pop and R&B with Bangerz, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

She explored psychedelic, country, and rock genres on subsequent albums such as Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts. Her second US number-one single "Flowers" won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year.

--IANS

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