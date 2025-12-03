Miley Cyrus says she is 'more protective' of her love life now

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Grammy winning-singer Miley Cyrus, who recently got engaged to Maxx Morando, has made a conscious effort to keep her romance out of the spotlight.

Cyrus, who was married to movie star Liam Hemsworth between 2018 and 2020, told people.com: "The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice.

"I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing."

The celebrity couple sparked engagement speculation earlier this week when they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cyrus feels the new movie is "about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now."

Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021, and a source previously said that the loved-up couple were "very compatible with each other".

The insider told Us Weekly: "It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment. They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together."

The celebrity duo were first spotted together in Miami on New Year’s Eve in 2021, and Cyrus was keen to see where their romance might go.

The insider shared: "They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes."

Miley previously dated Cody Simpson, but the Wrecking Ball hitmaker confirmed their split during an Instagram Live in August 2020.

Cyrus is known for her evolving artistry and image reinventions. She was an established child star before developing a successful entertainment career as an adult. Cyrus emerged as a teen idol as Miley Stewart in the television series Hannah Montana.

