Miley Cyrus releases new album with surprise performance at fan event

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has unveiled her new album, and she chose the best place to do it. The singer took a moment during TikTok’s fan-only listening event for her new album ‘Something Beautiful’, to give the 100-person audience a heads up.

She said, “My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that. ‘Something Beautiful’ is just an appetizer”.

By that point, the room had already heard the album in full, as Cyrus had chosen Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont to preview her ninth record (out Friday) for fans who were lucky enough to secure a spot through social media, as Cyrus invited guests through comments on their TikTok videos using her song ‘Easy Lover’, reports ‘Variety’.

But what they didn’t expect was a surprise performance from Cyrus, who appeared after album playback to debut a handful of songs from the project as well as a few fan favorites, including an impromptu rendition of her earlier hit ‘The Climb’.

As per ‘Variety’, the evening, in partnership between TikTok and Cyrus, was certainly for fans, as she consistently acknowledged how intricately they knew every adlib and key change. Dressed in archival Mugler, she took the makeshift stage at the front of the room, which also counted actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the audience, and began with ‘More to Lose’, the sweeping ballad that she previously released as a single.

“I’ve been experimenting with this album for the past year or two by having these nights at Chateau, they were invite-only, super exclusive, just my closest friends and my family”, she said at the beginning of the set. “This was the way that I kind of discovered the album, because if it can’t stand up with me and Michael Pollack on the piano, who I wrote these songs with, (Jonathan) Rado on the guitar, and Maxx Morando on the drums, then what are we even doing”.

“So making the album and fully realizing it all and watching it become this butterfly and have this metamorphosis, this evolution, it’s so reflective of my life and everything that I’m experiencing and I pour that into the production. But at the heart of this album, it’s still been us, really. It’s been us three in a room making this album for the past couple of years”, she added.

