Miley Cyrus: Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Grammy-winning popstar Miley Cyrus is set to revisit the moments, music and memories that defined her Hannah Montana era.

Cyrus, who starred on the hit TV show between 2006 and 2011, said in a statement: "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.

"The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years."

The upcoming special with Alex Cooper will feature some never-before-seen archival footage, and Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, feels that the show's legacy will continue to live on, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ayo said: "Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations.

"Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago."

Meanwhile, Cyrus had earlier shared that she's now making "fewer and more meaningful choices" in her life.

The pop star has made a conscious decision to only commit to projects that she's truly passionate about moving forward.

She told Vogue: "I love this saying: just because something is ending doesn’t mean that it’s not completed."

The singer also explained that she's always had conviction in her beliefs and in her approach to life.

She said: "I was born with, even if it’s delusional, a real steadfast sense of confidence that I have no idea where it comes from. I just might not even know what I’m talking about, but I’ll say it with my full chest and mean every syllable of it. Even when I was little, I would just say things as fact when I had no reason to believe in myself in that way, but I just did."

