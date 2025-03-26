Miley Cyrus drops trailer for 'Something Beautiful' film accompanying new album

Washington: Miley Cyrus fans have something big to look forward to as the singer has announced that she will release a visual album alongside her upcoming ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful.'

On Tuesday evening, Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share the trailer along with a caption that read, "Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley and Shawn Everett. Alongside the trailer, Miley announces the album's accompanying visual film, arriving in June--Something Beautiful. The film, produced by Miley, XYZ, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Columbia Records and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoit Debie."



The visual album, also titled 'Something Beautiful', will be released in June. It is directed by Cyrus along with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. The film's production team includes Columbia Records, Live Nation, and XYZ Films.

The trailer describes the project as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy" and "a one-of-a-kind pop opera." It will feature Cyrus in striking fashion, including outfits from famous designers like Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Alexander McQueen.

This album follows Cyrus' 2023 record Endless Summer Vacation, which was a major success. The lead single Flowers became a worldwide hit and earned Cyrus her first Grammy. She won another Grammy in 2024 for her song "Il Most Wanted" with Beyonce. (ANI)