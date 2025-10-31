Milap Zaveri reveals why he chooses direction over writing

New Delhi: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who is currently basking on the success of his latest release “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, says he would choose direction over writing as he then gets to do everything.

Milap told IANS: “I would choose the director Milap because the director Milap gets to do everything. He gets to write also, he gets to direct also, he gets to do it all. So, I would always choose direction over writing.”

Now that “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, Milap, who has openly spoken about his 4-year-long lull period, has a slew of films lined up such as “Masti 4”, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” and “Dongri”, which he will be writing.

He said: “Dongri as a writer. I’m the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer of that film.”

“Yeah, it feels great, and there’s hopefully another film with Anshul too. You know, a couple of things with him that we are planning. And I’m hoping everything works out well. I hope the love that Deewaniyat, Ek Deewaniyat has got, I hope the other films also, which are coming up, get the same love,” said Milap.

Milap has worked in Shootout at Wadala, Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavaan. He started his career as a dialogue writer in 2002 with the film Yeh Mohabbat Hai. In 2010 he made his directorial debut with the film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai.

His latest is the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Rajesh Khera.

The film follows the story of a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

Looking forward, his upcoming film “Masti 4” is set to release November 21, 2025. The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zed Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Production), along with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), and Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures).

The Masti franchise, known for its comic timing and chemistry among the leads, has built a strong fan base over the years. With the original cast reuniting after nearly a decade, the fourth instalment is touted to be one of the most awaited comedies of 2025.

The first "Masti" was released in 2004, and alongside the three actors, the movie also starred Genelia D'Souza, Tara Sharma and Amrita Rao. It also starred Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta in important roles.

--IANS