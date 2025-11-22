Mila Kunis: I really enjoy murder mysteries

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Mila Kunis has said that she’s a huge fan of murder mysteries.

The 42-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, and Cailee Spaeny in Wake Up Dead Man, the latest movie in the Knives Out franchise.

The Hollywood star, who is married to actor Ashton Kutcher, told Extra: "I really enjoy murder mysteries … I used to have murder mystery parties … A friend of my mine, who was like a young writer, like, we would invite 15 people to the house, my old roommate and I, and he would write a script for all of us, and we would all play different characters and only he would know who the dead person was and who did it.

"We would order, like, takeout and we would sit there and eat, and while you, and read a script, and sometimes you’d have to act things out. It was really fun, and then like halfway through dinner someone’s like … and then you’re like, ‘Wait, how did they die?’ It’s really funny."

Kunis had initially felt anxious about starring in the latest Knives Out movie. However, her co-stars and director Rian Johnson ultimately made her feel at home, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress, whose previous film credits include Black Swan, Friends with Benefits and Bad Moms, shared: "Thankfully everyone was great and kind and it was a beautiful experience … I also think, like, you’re dumb if you don’t, if you hesitate at all, getting a call (from) Rian Johnson because everyone knows in this industry that this is the best set to be part of, and so for me it was being a fan of Rian and then I get to work with the top, the most top-tier actors, huge fans of all of them."

