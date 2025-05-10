Mikey Madison signs up for first movie after winning Oscar

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mikey Madison has signed her first movie after winning an Oscar for ‘Anora’. The 26-year-old actress will co-star with Kirsten Dunst in upcoming thriller ‘Reptilia’.

The film will be directed by Alejandro Landes Echavarria, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per, ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the movie tells the story of a dental hygienist seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade.

Pastel, Imperative Entertainment and AF Films will produce, alongside Landes Echavarrea’s via his A STELA CINE banner.

As per ‘Female First UK’, principal photography will commence later this year. In addition to her Best Actress Oscar for ‘Anora’, Madison also won a BAFTA for best leading actress and the Independent Spirit Award for best lead performance.

She also earned nominations for a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics Choice Award. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Mikey was offered a role in the new and untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie directed by ‘Deadpool Wolverine’ filmmaker Shawn Levy, but she declined.

The movie is said to be a standalone project that isn’t connected with the Skywalker Saga, which concluded with 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. It will star Ryan Gosling and Levy has reportedly been developing the project since late 2022.

The actress has exited her first project after picking up the best actress Oscar. She was offered a role in the new and untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie directed by ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director Shawn Levy, but conversations have since ended with the ‘Anora’ star passing on the part, reports ‘Variety’.

The movie is said to be a standalone project that isn’t connected with the Skywalker Saga, which concluded with 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

All other plot details are encased in carbonite for the foreseeable future. The untitled film would follow ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, the only ‘Star Wars’ film to date to get a greenlight in more than five years; that film, which recently completed principal photography, is slated to debut on May 22, 2026. As for Madison, the 26-year-old actress is known for her roles in the FX series ‘Better Things’, as well as the films ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ and ‘Scream 5’.

--IANS

aa/