Michelle Pfeiffer: Moms are unsung heroes of their families

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Michelle Pfeiffer has heaped praise on her character Claire’s resilience in the upcoming holiday drama ‘Oh. What. Fun’ and said she connected with the role because she represents so many moms who are the unsung heroes of their families.

Pfeiffer found an immediate spark with Claire, a character she views as both relatable and quietly heroic.

“When I read the script, I immediately connected with Claire because she represents so many moms who are the unsung heroes of their families, especially during the holidays. She's this incredibly capable person who makes everything look effortless,” Pfeiffer said.

She added: “But inside, she's yearning to be seen and appreciated. And what I really loved is that this isn't just another holiday movie. It's really a story about self-discovery and finding your voice all wrapped up in this wonderful comedy.”

Director Michael Showalter secured Pfeiffer as the filmmakers’ first choice, drawn to her star power and how naturally she fit the story.

“Michelle is one of the great actresses of all time,” Showalter says.

“She is the central storyline, the anchor of the movie and, really, of her family. Claire has been preparing for this holiday for months and really looks forward to her kids coming home. She also hopes they will act on the hints she has been dropping to submit her for the Holiday Mom contest sponsored by her favorite daytime talk show, ‘The Zazzy Tims Show.’”

Showalter added: “With their busy lives and loving but complicated relationships with each other and their mom, of course, they do nothing. And this sets in motion the central plot of the movie, which is that she goes off on her own and takes matters into her own hands.”

Directed by Michael Showalter, Oh.What.Fun is about what happens when a mom finally decides to put herself first on her own holiday list.

It also features a star-studded cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Denis Leary. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

