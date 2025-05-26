Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Los Angeles, May 26 (IANS) Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating the milestone in their lives. The couple recently celebrated the graduation of their 22-year-old daughter Carys.

Catherine took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and her 80–year-old husband kissing Carys on either cheek, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, captioned the image, “The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It’s only just begun”.

As per ‘People’, in the snap, the Brown University graduate was pouting while wearing a white full-length dress, while her dad opted for a navy suit and her mom a black two-piece suit.

The ‘Mask of Zorro’ actress offered further insight into the celebrations via her Instagram stories, sharing snaps of a cake decorated with the frosted words, “Congratulations Graduation Class of 25”, and a picture of the Carys and her classmates on the steps of the prestigious Ivy League college which is located in Providence, Rhode Island.

The actress also posted happy images of her daughter, emotionally embracing and posing with fellow graduates. Carys, who obtained a degree in Film and International Relations from Brown, is one of two children shared by Douglas and Zeta-Jones, who wed in November 2000.

In addition, they share a son, Dylan, 24, and Douglas is also father to Cameron, 46, whom he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The pair were married for 18 years before splitting in 1995 and finalizing their divorce in 2000.

Back in 2010, the actor opened up to AARP The Magazine about how having children had shifted his priorities.

"My career was the most important thing in my life, followed by marriage and children. And it's completely reversed now. I never anticipated starting a family and the joy of raising kids at my age”, he added.

