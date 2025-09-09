Michael Caine to come out of retirement for ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ sequel

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Legendary actor Michael Caine, who hung his boots, is now planning to come out of retirement. The 92-year-old screen legend is set to be next seen in a sequel to ‘The Last Witch Hunter’.

The film also sees Vin Diesel return as the project headliner The sequel is being fast-tracked through development at Lionsgate and Diesel’s production banner One Race Films, reports ‘Variety’.

Though a deal for Caine hasn’t been finalised, the actor is expected to reprise his role from the 2015 original ‘Last Witch Hunter’. Caine played Dolan, a priest who assists Diesel’s warrior Kaulder as he fights to stop a plague propagated by a witch queen.

As per ‘Variety’, the original ‘Last Witch Hunter’ was somewhat of a passion project for Diesel, who promoted that the adventure film was an adaptation of his own ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ campaigns, in which he played as the original character of Melkor the Witch Hunter.

Released in October 2015 by Lionsgate, the film grossed just $27 million in North America, but proved a stronger draw overseas with $119 million from international territories. Per Lionsgate, the second life of ‘Last Witch Hunter’ on digital and home video, which includes a run as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix this year, led to the sequel’s development 10 years later.

Lionsgate Motion Picture group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement, confirming the sequel’s development, “‘The Last Witch Hunter’ has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade. That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry”.

“I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale”, he added.

