Megha Ray reveals 'Diwali is about light, not just around us, but within us'

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Television actress Megha Ray, who is seen as the lead in the show, "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" shared that for her, the festival of Diwali is about light, not just around us, but also within us.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Megha revealed what Diwali signifies for her.

She shared, "To me, Diwali is about light, not just around us, but within us. It reminds me to choose kindness when it’s easier to ignore, and honesty when it’s tempting to pretend."

Megha pointed out that people nowadays are becoming more aware and choose empathy, truth, and mental health over appearances.

"That’s the real victory of good over evil in today’s time", she added.

Revealing the best part of Diwali for her, she told IANS, "Even when I’m away from home, I try to recreate the warmth of Diwali in small ways, like lighting diyas, dressing up in something traditional, and sharing sweets with whoever I’m working with."

She stated that for her, the best part of Diwali is the feeling of togetherness.

"It’s not about how grand the celebration is, but about spreading light and smiles wherever you are, even on set," she added.

Talking about her fond childhood memories from Diwali, Megha said, "As a child, Diwali meant pure excitement - decorating the house with my mom, lighting diyas everywhere, and eating lots of sweets! I remember waiting eagerly for Mom’s homemade gulab jamuns; I honestly couldn’t stop myself from finishing all of them. Those simple moments with family still remain my sweetest Diwali memories."

When asked how she would be celebrating Diwali this year, Megha stated that she would most likely be shooting for her show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani", making it a working Diwali for her.

"But I’ll still make it special, maybe light a few diyas on set, share sweets with everyone, and spend the evening with my family after pack-up. I believe even small celebrations can carry the biggest warmth if they come from the heart," she concluded.

