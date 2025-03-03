Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Reunite at 2025 Oscars, Bringing 'When Harry Met Sally' Magic

Los Angeles: The 2025 Oscars were filled with memorable moments, but one of the most iconic was the reunion of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, who starred together in the classic rom-com 'When Harry Met Sally.'

The duo took the stage to present the award for Best Picture, and it was like no time had passed at all.

Crystal, who has hosted the Oscars nine times, couldn't resist cracking a joke about his return to the Dolby Theatre venue in Los Angeles, which hosted the 97th Academy Awards.

"I used to work here," he quipped, noting that his first time hosting was 35 years ago this month.

But the real magic happened when Crystal referenced one of his most iconic lines from 'When Harry Met Sally.'

"When you have a chance to be an Oscar winner for the rest of your life, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," he said, bringing the house down at the ceremony.

Ryan and Crystal's chemistry was still palpable as they presented the award for Best Picture to 'Anora'.

It was a moment that had everyone in the audience smiling, and it was a reminder of why 'When Harry Met Sally' remains one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.

The reunion was a sweet surprise for fans of the film, and it was a highlight of the 2025 Oscars ceremony. (ANI)