Meezaan Jafri reveals sharing dance floor with dad Javed Jaffrey in ‘3 Shaukk’ was a full-circle moment for him

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Meezaan Jafri has opened up about his special experience of sharing the dance floor with his father, Javed Jaffrey, in the song “3 Shaukk.”

Calling it a “full-circle moment,” the young actor expressed how surreal it felt to perform alongside his father — a celebrated dancer and performer — and described the moment as one of the most memorable highlights of his career. Speaking about shaking a leg with his father, Meezaan told IANS, “3 Shaukk song is an absolute blast, and all of us had incredible fun shooting for it. The song is loud, and it’s brimming with Punjabi feels - so the energy was absolutely high.”

“But there was something entirely different about sharing the dance floor with Dad. We’ve always danced together, but doing it together in front of the camera, for the film, was a full circle moment for me. And it’s something that I’d never say no to!”

On Tuesday, the makers released the new peppy track “3 Shaukk” from De De Pyaar De 2. The foot-tapping number features Meezaan showing his amazing dance moves by resembling Ajay Devgn’s signature Singham entry. Sharing the song on Instagram, the actor wrote, Daler Punjabis in the house! #3Shaukk Song Out Now #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas on 14th Nov.”

“3 Shaukk,” sung by Avvy Sra, Karan Aujla and Jyotica Tangri, is penned by Jaani and Karan Aujla.

“De De Pyaar De 2” stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

In an interview with IANS, Meezaan Jafri spoke about his equation with the film's cast and said, "I am just grateful that I was given the opportunity. Ajay sir is one of the most lovely people I have ever worked with. I was the youngest on set, and they all came to my support. Even when I was doing the split on that car, Ajay Sir came and helped me with my harness.”

Talking about recreating Ajay Devgn's iconic pose from Phool Aur Kaante, Meezaan added, “To be honest, I was very nervous. It’s an iconic pose that belongs to Ajay Sir. I was just grateful that they gave me the opportunity to do something like that in the film. At the end of the day, the credit goes to the makers for writing such a scene and letting me do it. I tried to do it as much as I could. Sir (Ajay Devgn) actually helped me a lot in the scene. I hope people like it. It is actually an impactful entry scene.”

--IANS

ps/