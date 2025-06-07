Meera Jasmine offers prayers for actor Shine Tom Chacko's grieving family

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) Well known actress Meera Jasmine, whose outstanding performances have helped her make a name for herself in both the Tamil and Malayalam industries,on Saturday offered prayers for the family of actor Shine Tom Chacko, whose father Sibi Chacko died in a tragic car accident in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram stories section, the actress, who posted a family picture of actor Shine Tom Chacko, wrote, "Prayers for the grieving family. Times like these constantly remind us about how important kindness is... Grief is a very real thing. Let's be kind..."

On Friday, the news of the demise of Shine Tom Chacko's dad Sibi Chacko sent shock waves across the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The accident took place at Paraiyur near Palacode in Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Reports from the region claimed that actor Shine Tom Chacko was travelling along with his mother Maria Carmel, father Sibi Chacko, brother Joe John Chacko and his manager Anis when the accident occurred.

Shine Tom Chacko's hand was fractured in the accident and his mother sustained injuries in her spinal cord. His brother and manager also sustained injuries.

The actor and his family members were on their way to Bangalore for his medical treatment when the mishap occurred. News reports emerging from the area claimed that the accident occurred as a result of the car ramming a lorry that switched lanes suddenly.

All those injured were taken for initial treatment to the Dharmapuri Government hospital after which they returned to Thrissur in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the actor's father Sibi Chacko have been taken to a mortuary in Thrissur. The family is waiting for the arrival of actor Shine Tom Chacko's sisters from New Zealand, after which the funeral is expected to take place.

--IANS

mkr/