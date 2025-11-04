Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Daksha in Naga Chaitanya's #NC24!

Hyderabad: The makers of director Karthik Dandu's mythological thriller, tentatively being referred to as #NC24 and featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, on Tuesday revealed actress Meenakshi Chaudhary's look in the film and also went on to disclose that she plays a character called Daksha in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra (SVCC), the production house producing the big budget entertainer, said, "In the depths of mystery, she unearths the truth. Meet the intensely magnetic @Meenakshiioffl as #Daksha from the world of #NC24. More updates loading this 'N'ovember. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @karthikdandu86 #SparshShrivastava @BvsnP @aryasukku #RagulDHerian @AJANEESHB @Srinagendra_Art @NavinNooli @SVCCofficial @SukumarWritings @Nc24chronicles."

It may be recalled that Meenakshi Chaudhary's character look in the film was originally supposed to be released on Monday. However, the unit of the film, as a mark of respect to all the victims in the tragic bus accident that happened on Monday in Telangana's Chevella mandal, chose to postpone the event to Tuesday.

The production house, in a statement on Monday, had said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Chevella, Rangareddy district. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for a speedy recovery to the injured.

"In light of this unfortunate event, Team #NC24 has decided to postpone the reveal of Meenakshi Chaudhary's character poster to tomorrow. May strength and peace be with everyone affected by this tragedy.NC24"

Meanwhile, NC24 has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that Naga Chaitanya had disclosed details of this project in an interview to a YouTube channel some months ago.

Naga Chaitanya had said that his upcoming film with director Karthik, who is best known for having directed the horror thriller 'Virupaksha', would be a mythological thriller.

"This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project," Naga Chaitanya had said. The actor went on to point out that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

"This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting," the actor had said.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar. The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #NC24, will have cinematography by Neil D Cunha and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film will be by National award winning editor Navin Nooli while Art direction will be by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who also handled the art direction of 'Thandel'.

--IANS