Maya Hawke reveals she wants to work on projects that bring Hollywood & Bollywood together

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Maya Hawke revealed that she wishes to work on projects that bring Hollywood and Bollywood together.

Opening up about the Indian film industry, the 'Stranger Things' actress shared that it has always bothered her how distant Hollywood and Bollywood are, and wants the two industries to come together more often.

Speaking with IMDb, Hawke said that it would be an amazing experience to work with Bollywood stars, as she believes they do some amazing work.

Sharing her views on the Indian film industry, Hawke stated, “The Indian film world is so expansive, incredible, and gorgeous. It’s always sad to me how separate Hollywood and Bollywood are, and that the two don’t integrate more. I would love to do something that brings those two worlds together."

"It would be an incredible experience and I would feel so honoured to work with people who make those films, because they do such gorgeous work," she added.

On the work front, Hawke will soon be seen in the final season of the popular show, "Stranger Things" that also stars Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Maya Hawke.

Sharing some of his favourite moments from the show, Wolfhard recalled The Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross) playing music from the 80s to keep the vibe of that time alive on set.

He recalled, “Duffer Brothers would play scores from other movies sometimes. There were a lot of scores, including Spielberg scores, a lot of different Carpenter scores.”

Co-star Mclaughlin added, “They would play Snowball, Time After Time, and The Police as well. That’s what made the show. It’s what brings out the nostalgia. Without the music, people wouldn’t talk about the nostalgia or it being a topic”.

Wolfhard pitched in, saying, “Music is a huge part of the show. The intro and title music brought everyone in.”

--IANS