Master Raju relives ‘Parichay’ days with Jeetendra with throwback picture

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Master Raju took a nostalgic stroll down memory lane as he revisited his ‘Parichay’ days with veteran star Jeetendra.

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Sharing a throwback picture on Instagram, Master Raju recalled working alongside the actor and cherished the moments from the film. In the image, a young Jeetendra is seen holding a young Master Raju securely in his arms while looking at him with affection.

“Throwback pic me with Jeetu ji in “PARICHAY” #jeetendra #cinema #kishorekumar #songs #retro,” Master Raju wrote as the caption.

Parichay released in 1972. The drama film was directed by Gulzar. It stars Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan, while Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna have given special appearances.

A remake of the 1971 Uttam Kumar film Jay Jayanti, the film was reported to be based on the Bengali novel Rangeen Uttarain by Raj Kumar Maitra, and partially inspired by the 1965 movie The Sound of Music.

It follows the story of Ravi, who is desperate for work, and takes up the challenge of teaching five spoiled children who have driven away all previous tutors. However, they soon bond and Ravi falls for Rama, the eldest of the lot.

Raju Shrestha known by his stage name Master Raju started his film career as a child actor, in the 1970s. Raju has acted in films like Gulzar's Parichay, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi, Yash Chopra's Daag: A Poem of Love, Basu Chatterjee's Chitchor and Gulzar's Kitaab. Over the years, he has acted in around 200 films and a few television series.

He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in Chitchor in 1976. He is currently seen in youth show Ziddi Dil Maane Na where he plays Prem Deshpremi

Master Raju was last seen in 2005’s Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat, a mystery thriller film directed and produced by Deepak Tijori. It was a remake of James Mangold's 2003 psychological thriller Identity.

--IANS

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