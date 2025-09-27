Mark Wahlberg’s mantra to success: Discipline

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has revealed the keys to his career success and said that he feels it is discipline.

The 54-year-old actor, who is famous for his early-morning wake-ups and regimented gym routine, told Extra: "Discipline has afforded me many wonderful things in my life. It's a thing that I really attribute to all my success, both personally and professionally … I recommend it to everybody."

The star’s latest movie, Play Dirty, is an action-packed heist thriller, and the actor has revealed that he loved working on the Shane Black-directed film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He explained: "This is based on some pretty incredible and beloved source material … To get my own an opportunity to take my own swing at it and really do it with somebody like Shane Black who infused a lot more humour … it's great.

"I think really it was really about the wit and the dialogue and the twist in the plot that and their plan and their heist that was the most appealing."

The movie star has enjoyed a successful career, starring films such as Boogie Nights, Planet of the Apes, and The Italian Job.

The actor talked about his 1996 psychological thriller film Fear as the project that he'd most like to revisit.

He said: "If I could play the dad in Fear, I mean, I've lived this now with my daughters."

Meanwhile, the actor previously confessed that he felt "terrified" of starring in Boogie Nights.

The actor played adult film star Dirk Diggler in 1997 period drama, but he was initially hesitant about making the film because he wanted to distance himself from his Calvin Klein modelling career.

The actor, who first found fame in the 90s as part of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, told Variety: "I was terrified because it was like, the pitch was tough. It’s like Ted, a guy and a teddy bear smoking weed. That doesn’t sound very appealing, right? Or a porn star.”

“I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t want to do that.’ I had just come from Calvin Klein and all that stuff. I was trying to get away from all that. Showgirls had just come out. That movie was not successful. I had never met (director Paul Thomas Anderson).”

"I didn’t see Hard Eight, but everybody was telling me how amazing it was, so I read 25 or 30 pages of it, put it down, waited till I met with him. As soon as I met with him, it was like, ‘Okay, I get it.’ And then I finished the script, I was cast in the part. We were both 25 at the time. It was wild."

