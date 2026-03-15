Mariah Carey reacts to her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is very confident on her chart record. The singer shared that her chart record shows she deserves a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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The singer said that it "felt great" to have been shortlisted for induction for the third year in a row, and she hopes to finally add a place in the hall onto her list of accomplishments, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Billboard, “It’s definitely an unchecked box”. Asked why she deserved to be welcomed into the Hall of Fame, she added "I would say they should check out the 19 (Billboard Hot 100) Number Ones… not everybody has those to their name”.

Mariah, who has previously covered songs from the likes of Def Leppard, Foreigner and Journey, claimed she was always keen to show off her rockier side but was told, “Stay in your lane”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, and the 56-year-old superstar hopes one day that fans will hear her infamous 1995 album ‘Someone's Ugly Daughter’, which she secretly recorded, and was ultimately released with another artist singing lead vocals.

She said, “I want to give people a taste of ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’. I think it is pretty funny, because I created this thing and what do you do? It’s just there”.

When Mariah was honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year earlier this year, Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen covered her Someone's Ugly Daughter tracks Hermit and Love Is a Scam respectively, and she was delighted with the tribute.

She said, “That was amazing. Just to feel that whole thing, I don’t even know how to express it”.

Meanwhile, the Fantasy singer recently teased she has new music in the pipeline. She told ‘Variety’, "I’m definitely recording new music and I’m very excited about it”.

“And yeah, I’m kind of like always recording new music, but I hope it will do well and people will like it. But yeah, new music”, she added.

--IANS

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