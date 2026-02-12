Margot Robbie calls herself a 'terrible' cook

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Margot Robbie feels she is a "terrible" cook. The ‘Barbie' star opened up about her lack of ability in the kitchen as she spoke with singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

The actress said that she leaves all culinary duties to her husband Tom Ackerley because he's an "unbelievable cook", reports ‘Female First UK’.

When asked what dish she would like her significant other to cook. Margot told Complex, "He's an unbelievable cook. Spag bol is a good one because everyone has their own version of it. He makes one that takes like two days. There's a lot of effort that goes into it but it's worth it. It's so worth it”.

Asked if she's good at cooking, the actress said, "No. I'm terrible. You only need one in the relationship. You don't both need to be good at it. And I love eating so it works”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Charli, who is married to The 1975 star George Daniel, confessed she's also a terrible cook. she told the actress, "Babe that's the same with me. My husband's an amazing cook. We're (Charli and Margot) too busy not that they're (their husbands) not. We love you boys. My husband makes a really good shwarma. It's not quite two days. But it is like a day of marination ... is that a word?".

Margot said, "You can tell how often we're in the kitchen”. It comes after Margot opened up about her wild days living in London before she shot to fame. ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’ star revealed she was kicked out of "most of the clubs in Clapham" while she was living with six friends in a four-bedroom apartment until 2016.

Appearing on the Table Manners podcast, Margot recalled a time before they moved in together when they got booted out of Infernos on a particularly wild night.

She told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware how her roommates insisted you "can't get kicked out" of the former cinema, and she visited for herself after a weekend's work in Belgium.

She said, "So we all had a weekend in London when the job was done. And of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out. And while we're getting dragged out by security, I was screaming, 'but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos'. And the bouncer was like, 'Look, we allow most things, but when your friend does [redacted], then we kick you out'. And I was like, 'okay, fair enough’”.

The ‘Wuthering Heights’ actress didn't reveal exactly what her friend did to cause a scene, although she noted it wasn't a rarity for them to get in a spot of bother.

She added, "Most of the clubs in Clapham, I'd say, have kicked us out. Yeah, for a while we were banned at a number of places. So we ended up all deciding to move in together”.

Margot Robbie had moved back to the US, but she and her friends had fallen in love with the area and decided to mark it their home.

