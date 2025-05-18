Marathi series 'Andhar Maya' talks about a homecoming gone wrong

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) The makers of the first-ever Marathi horror original series, "Andhar Maya", have unveiled a gripping trailer.

Directed by National Award-winner Bhimrao Mude, produced by Sharmishtha Raut and Tejas Desai under Ericon Telefilms, the story and dialogues by Pralhad Kudtarkar and screenplay by Kapil Bhopatkar, the series stars the two-time national award winner Kishor Kadam in a role shrouded in mystery.

Centered around a family drawn back to their ancestral home where the past refuses to rest, "Andhar Maya" sets the stage for a haunting exploration into the hidden horrors of Konkan.

Shedding light on his next, director Bhimrao Mude said, "With 'Andhar Maya', my vision was to craft a world that feels deeply rooted yet disturbingly unfamiliar—a space where emotions, memories, and the supernatural coexist. Launching the trailer feels like opening the first door to that world, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally share it. This story is as much about the ghosts of the past as it is about the fears we carry within us. The Konkan region, with all its texture and mystique, gave us the perfect canvas to build something visually rich and emotionally layered. I hope viewers find themselves intrigued, moved, and thoroughly spooked—because this is just the beginning of what the show has to offer.”

Talking about the trailer, Kishor Kadam shared, "Playing Gonya in 'Andhar Maya' has been one of the most hauntingly beautiful journeys of my career. He’s a man of few words but carries centuries of silence and secrets within him. The trailer offers just a glimpse into the world we’ve built—but trust me, the real chills begin when the story unfolds. It’s not just emotionally rich, it’s deeply unsettling, keeping you on edge every second. Working with Bhimrao Mude and such an honest, passionate team made it even more special. This isn’t your typical horror—it lingers, it whispers, and it stays with you. I’m genuinely excited to see how audiences respond once they step inside this world with us.”

Uncover the chilling secret in "Andhar Maya" on May 30 on ZEE5.

