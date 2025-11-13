Manushi Chhillar wishes a happy birthday to her jiju: 'May you be the sharpest in the room'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar wished a happy birthday to her papa jiju Tejeshwar Singh.

Posting some fun family photos with her sister Dewangana and brother-in-law, Manushi expressed her wish for her 'Jiju' to always be the sharpest in the room.

Manushi's lovely birthday wish went like this, "It’s Scorpio month 2025 (Partying face emojis) Happy Birthday Tejeshwar (who i just realised has deactivated his Instagram again (Zany Face emojis)), may you always be the sharpest in the room Mr papa jiju (red heart and smiling face with sunglasses Emojis) (sic)."

The 'Maalik' actress also showered love on her sister, Dewangana, who will also be celebrating her birthday shortly.

Calling November a special month for the Chhillar family, Manushi added, "And soon to be birthday girl @dewangana_chhillar (red hearts and love hands emojis) (all my hearts for you), may you always love yourself just a little more than how much you love all of us (Hug and kiss emojis) This month is extra special to all of us, many many reasons to celebrate November in the Chhillar family Smiling face, Partying face and love hands emojis)."

Keeping up with the trend of sharing updates from her personal and professional life on social media, Manushi uploaded a couple of glimpses from her October diary, which she claimed was all about 'falling in love'.

In the initial picture from the post, we could see Manushi posing for a selfie by the riverside.

Her post further had a couple of behind-the-scenes footage from her recently released track "Kufar", in which she shared screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

Manushi also dropped a few images and videos from her other work commitments.

For the former beauty queen, the month of October was also all about traveling, self-care, and intense workout sessions.

"(To fall in love) with life lately…," the 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/