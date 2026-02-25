Manushi Chhillar reveals the one thing she would like to change about the world

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar revealed the one thing that she would like to change about the world if given the opportunity.

On Wednesday, Manushi conducted an AMA session (Ask Me Anything session) on her official Instagram handle, during which she revealed that if she could have her way, she would love to make sure that everyone across the globe has access to basic resources required to lead a healthy life, such as clean food and water, healthcare, and clean air, etc.

The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress was asked by an Instagram user, "If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?"

Replying to the question, Manushi said, "If I could change one thing about the world, it would be for everyone to have access to basic resources. Like, the bare minimum of what's needed, at least that. (sic)"

When another netizen asked her what she likes to do in her free time, she revealed that she thought she would be reading a book, but instead, she is using her free time conducting an AMA session on Insta.

Manushi keeps on engaging with her InstaFam with such lively interactive sessions on social media.

A few days ago, during another “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, she revealed how she manages her weight.

Talking about her idea of fitness, Manushi shared that the numbers on the scale do not define fitness level for her.

She shared, “I actually don't measure my weight as a parameter of fitness. I am actually heavier than I have ever been, but I am also stronger,r so I am guessing that's more muscle."

While answering the questions, Manushi also called herself a morning person; however, she added that the nature of her profession has forced her to adapt.

“I am 100 percent a morning person. Lekin mere kaam ne mujhe night owl bana diya hai (but my work has turned me into a night owl),” she explained.

