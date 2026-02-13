Manushi Chhillar: I’m actually heavier than I’ve ever been, but I’m also stronger

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Manushi Chhillar says she no longer sees the weighing scale as a marker of fitness, adding that she is currently heavier than ever before but also stronger.

Manushi had treated her fans to an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, where a user asked her about how she manages her weight. Manushi shared that numbers do not define her idea of being fit.

“I actually don't measure my weight as a parameter of fitness. I am actually heavier than I have ever been, but I am also stronger,r so I am guessing that's more muscle,” she answered.

The actress also described herself as a complete morning person, though her profession has forced her to adapt.

“I am 100 percent a morning person. Lekin mere kaam ne mujhe night owl bana diya hai (but my work has turned me into a night owl),” she mentioned.

Manushi also replied to a user who asked whether she lives alone in Mumbai.

“I actually don't live alone. When I moved to Bombay, I made my family move with me. So we are one big happy home,” she said.

Talking about fitness, Manushi said she began training in boxing and mixed martial arts three years ago for a film, and the practice has now become one of her favourite workouts.

“Had started 3 years ago for a film, but today it’s one of my favourite workouts to do whenever I get the time,” she told a user.

On the professional front, Manushi was recently seen in “Maalik,” a tough gangster drama where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, it was released in June last year.

She was also seen in the John Abraham-starrer “Tehran,” a gripping geopolitical thriller based on real events.

