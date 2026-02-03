Manoj Muntashir pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on ‘Indian Idol’: Her melodies are eternal

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who is known for his work in ‘Adipurush’, ‘Kesari’, and others, recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

Manoj shared emotional memories, reflecting on the timeless legacy of the iconic singer, making the episode even more meaningful.

The episode showcases contestants performing some of the most cherished compositions associated with Lata Mangeshkar and the legendary music duo Kalyanji–Anandji, celebrating an era that defined Indian music for generations.

During the episode, Manoj opened up about his personal bond with the late legend and the emotional significance of being part of the tribute.

Manoj Muntashir shared, “‘Indian Idol’ is a wonderful platform that nurtures young talent and bridges generations through music. Every time I return to the show, it feels special because it carries forward the legacy of our musical greats. This tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji is deeply personal for me. She lent her voice to my very first song, and we remained connected in her final days. She had even expressed her wish for me to write a song for her. That makes this episode incredibly emotional”.

“Listening to contestants sing compositions by Lata ji and Kalyanji–Anandji feels like stepping back into a golden chapter of Indian music. Lata ji was more than just a singer; she was an emotion that continues to live in every generation. Her melodies are eternal, and being part of this tribute is truly an honour”, he added.

With soul-stirring performances, emotional moments, and heartfelt storytelling, the episode is a celebration of Lata Mangeshkar’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music and her everlasting influence across generations.

‘Indian Idol’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

