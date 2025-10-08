Manoj Manchu wishes akka Lakshmi Manchu on her birthday: 'You’ve always been my biggest inspiration'

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Lakshmi Manchu has turned a year older on Wednesday.

Wishing her on her special day, her brother, Manoj Manchu, shared some rare photos of Lakshmi on his social media, along with a sweet birthday wish that read, Wishing my sister and my everything, @LakshmiManchu akka, a very happy birthday You’ve always been my biggest inspiration, akka. (sic)"

Praising his sister on juggling multiple roles with utmost gace, Manoj added, "The way you handle life as a mother, actor, producer, and a person with such a big heart is just incredible. You light up every room you walk into and touch so many lives with your kindness and strength. Stay the same always and keep shining your light everywhere you go. Love you loads, akka #HappyBirthday (red heart emojis)"

Back in September, Manoj Manchu arrived in Ayodhya and was captured by the shutterbugs at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport.

He visited Ayodhya as his first stop on his success tour for his latest release, "Mirai". During his visit to Ayodhya, the actor offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi and the Sarayu River.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manoj Manchu shared that he had wished to come to Ayodhya ever since he was a kid, and now his dream has finally come true.

He told IANS, "I am here for the 'Mirai' success tour, and I want to start the success tour from Ayodhya. It has been my dream to come to Ayodhya since I was a child, and finally, I am so happy that I made it."

"I will be starting my success tour after taking darshan at the Hanuman Garhi temple, and then Ram Mandir, and after that, we are going to do a complete tour from Lucknow to Bombay, across India, and then other countries," Manoj Manchu added.

